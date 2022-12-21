GhanaMusic.com outdoored as Official media partners of AfroNation Ghana 2022!

The world’s largest Afrobeat festival – AfroNation, just got a facelift as Ghana’s largest online hub for everything Ghanaian music – GhanaMusic.com, have been announced as official media partners for the 2022 Ghana edition.

For this year’s Afro Nation, which is slated for December 29 and 30, GhanaMusic.com has collaborated to provide in-depth coverage.

The partnership gives us exclusivity to conduct interviews with a few chosen musicians during the event at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.

Afro Nation is holding its homecoming as the biggest and finest Afrobeats celebration in the world following its debut in 2019.

P.Square, Meek Mill, Tiwa Savage, Ckay, Oxlade, Kamo Mphela, Kuami Eugene, and Gyakie will entertain fans on Thursday, December 29, 2022, while Skepta, Rema, Dadju, Stonebwoy, Asake, Black Sherif, Kidi, and Camidoh will leave festivalgoers with unforgettable memories on Friday, December 30.

While these famous people will excite attendees with some upbeat music, the top DJs and show hosts, such as Scorpion Kings, Major League Djz, Uncle Waffles, Eddie Kadi, Shopsydoo, P Montana, and Dj Sogood, will get your body moving.

Stay glued to this space to get live updates on all things AfroNation Ghana!

