‘Everyday’ crooner, Kofi Kinaata spells out pros & cons of being a hitmaker based off his experiences so far!

Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter, Kofi Kinaata has shared various interesting pros & cons that comes with the job following release of his latest single; Everyday (Essikafo Ammba Ntem).

Ghanaian musician and Songwriter, Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has revealed seeing his picture at a shrine with a priest doesn’t indicate that he was there.

According to the multiple award-winning artist, he is one of the artistes in Ghana that is loved by every Ghanaian which makes him very proud to have one of the largest fan base and following in the country.

According to him, the priest who is a fan requested for a picture which ended up in his shrine which does not bother him because he places value on his fans more.

The singer said he tends to take a lot of pictures with people and dos not have the say in what ever they decide to do with the pictures.

Speaking in that direction, the singer took the opportunity to advise his fans to be cautious not to fall victims to certain advertisement that has his face on it.

He explained that, the fact that someone is advertising something with his picture doesn’t mean he has endorsed it adding it is only approved by him if it is posted on his page.

The singer has always been so appreciative to his fans because according to him they are the ones who stream his songs, help him to get ambassadorial endorsements, pay to attend his shows and stay with him every day.

Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi noted for his Fante rap and freestyle and therefore known as the Fante Rap God. Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian music notable has indicated that doing music has given him many benefits including being in the company of distinguished statesmen and having special favours at the embassy.

Kofi was Nana Romeo’s guest on Accra 100.5FM today, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was quick to respond when asked what he has gained from doing music.

“I have benefitted so much from being a musician,” he said.

“Recently, I was in the office of the head of the Ghanaian army,” he added. “All the individuals in the room were Generals, Major Rtd, and more. Ordinarily, I can’t be in such company but for my music.”

Kinaata also recalled performing “recently at the birthday party for ex-President Kufour.” He was happy to note the rare honour of “having a conversation, taking pictures,” with such a dignitary in the midst of people of similar standing.

The rapper and singer highlighted how he has gained opportunities to go to important places and in some cases been given special dispensations.

“Recently, I was late to the German Embassy. When I got there, I was told not to worry and that the one I was to see had been to my show at +233 before so they’ll see to me and follows me [on social media].

I was specially attended to when everyone in the queue had left,” he narrated. “So, yeah, these are some of the benefits that come with my job.” Nana Romeo asked him about groupies. Kofi burst out in belly laughs.

This Friday, December 23, 2022, Kinaata joins fellow Sekondi-Takoradi native and Highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill for an event dubbed: ‘The Bronya Experience’; to wit, ‘The Christmas Experience’.

Kofi Kinaata’s latest song is called ‘Everyday (Essikafo Ammba Ntem)’.

