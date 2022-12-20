Millicent Yankey is Praise Achievement Awards ’22 Female Artiste Of The Year ‘Diaspora”!

Gospel sensation and recording artiste Millicent Yankey has emerged as a winner of the 2022 Praise Achievement Gospel Music Awards bagging the Best Female Gospel Artist in the diaspora.

In her elated mood, the award-winning Ghanaian USA based gospel musician shared the information on her Instagram page, showing appreciation to her fans and the organisers of the Praise Achievement Awards.

She further applauded the organisers for making efforts to honour gospel musicians.

“To God be the glory thank you Praise Achievement Awards. A big thank you to my Daddy Bishop E Moses Ashun and my mummy and also thank you to everyone who voted for me I love you all. I’m humbled to be the first to win the Female Artiste of the year Diaspora. God bless you all”.

Praise Achievement Awards is aimed at celebrating Ghanian gospel musicians and industry players who have excelled in the year under review. The winners were announced in a special ceremony held at the Oil Dome, Kaneshie, Accra on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Notable among them were MOG Music who picked the Artiste of The Year title, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle and Diana Antwi Hamilton who won multiple awards on the night.

The awards ceremony saw powerful ministration from musicians including Sinach, Preye Odede, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Dadson, Perez, Joe Mettle and many others.

The sensational gospel musician Millicent Yankey revealed that she is so excited to be in Ghana and she looks forward to God at work in the coming years and also to bless Gospel music fanatics with more new songs as well as expecting more awesome overflow at her annual event ‘Grace Experience’ next year.

