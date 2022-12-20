Joeboy ready for Accra show on Christmas Day as Kizz Daniel cancels his!

Following the aftermath of WizKid’s concert, Kizz Daniel has cancelled his Accra concert but that hasn’t deterred their fellow Nigerian brother, Joeboy from carrying on with his.

Multi-award winner Joeboy is bringing his electrifying live show to Accra for a one-night-only performance on December 25th at the Garage, Accra.

Joeboy, known for their fusion of soulful afrobeat music and contemporary Afrobeat sounds, has garnered international acclaim with his chart-topping hits and captivating live performances.

His hit record Sip/Alcohol and his latest singles Likkle Riddim and Contour have been making waves both locally and internationally.

His highly anticipated performance in Accra promises to be an unforgettable night of music and dance. Don’t miss this chance to see Joeboy live on stage with a full band, delivering his hit songs and electrifying the crowd with his dynamic presence.

“I am so excited to finally put up my show for my fans in Accra” said Joeboy. “I have a special connection to this city and its vibrant music scene. Accra is like a second home to me and I can’t wait to share my music with my fans in Ghana.”

The concert will take place at the Garage, Accra on December 25th. Doors open at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now here.

On the flip side, Kizz Daniel’s December show in Ghana has been cancelled.

The ‘Kizz Daniel Live’ concert was slated for Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Untamed Empire Event Garden, Spintex.

Four days to the event, however, Accra-based JoyNews has reported that organisers have cancelled the anticipated event by the ‘Buga’ hitmaker due to circumstances beyond their control.

The music event was organised by Play Network Africa and Pepperdem Ministries.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, December 17, via tweet, the singer and businessman thanked his fans in Lagos, Nigeria, for a successful ‘Kizz Daniel Live’ concert in their city, a day prior.

Three days after the release of the Nigerian’s official music video for his ‘Cough’ viral song with EMPIRE, it has more than 2 million views.

