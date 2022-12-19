fbpx
Oheneba Peter talks about salvation on 'Megyefo'

Photo Credit: Oheneba Peter

Ghanaian Gospel and inspirational singer Oheneba Peter has invaded the music market with another potential hit single titled “Megyefo“.

The musician not long ago served the Ghanaian Christian faith with “Ebeye Yie” a song that features astute Gospel Musician Rev. Obaapa Christy.

According to Peter, his new single “Megyefo” (My Saviour) contextually speaks about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ unto the redemption of humanity from sin.

It also gives hope to the Christian fraternity, motivating believers to look up to their God as the only saviour who can redeem them from any physical pesterings.

Oheneba Peter is not just a musician but a great preacher of the Gospel.

“Megyefo is a song of redemption and whoever gets to listen to it builds up in his faith that Jesus Christ is the only man who can save them from sin and its trouble” he said.

Download Megyefo herehttps://megyefo.fanlink.to/OhenebaPeter

Speaking on its release timing, Peter has said that the release date of the song plays a significant role of spreading the message in the song around the world.

“I intend releasing the song in December because it is the holy month the whole world reminisce on the birth and death of Jesus Christ. So it’s a very significant release schedule” he added.

