fbpx
Top Stories

King Promise replies trolls calling him ‘Nungua De Paul’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
King Promise replies trolls calling him 'Nungua De Paul'
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following various matters arising in recent times from the camp of King Promise, he has in an interview addressed the Nungua De Paul tag.

In commenting on the new found nickname given him by netizens, King Promise revealed that he was shocked and laughed it off when he woke up one day to the tag of Nungua De Paul.

Nungua is a suburb of Accra where he was raised and De Paul is an Argentine Footballer who is known for being a stromng defender or protector of Messi on the field.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #kingpromise #depaul

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Hence, tweeps named King Promise as such due to his friendship with Global Afrobeat giant, Wizkid and the fact that he has been spotted among his entourage this December wherever he goes to the point of equally snubbing the WizKid live concert alongside WizKid himself to the annoyance of patrons and Ghanaians at large.

However in addressing the issue, he made it known that Wiz isn’t his only artiste friend that he has followed around but nevertheless, it won’t stop the fact that he has taking a liking to him and will in no way thwart their friendship.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Stars (Bring Back The Love) by G.F.A. & King Promise

Audio: Black Stars (Bring Back The Love) by G.F.A. & King Promise

16th November 2022
King Promise ends off 5-star world tour with a surprise pop up & performance with Wizkid in London!

King Promise ends off 5-star world tour with a surprise pop up & performance by Wizkid in London!

10th November 2022
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

7th November 2022
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th October 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker