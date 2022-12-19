King Promise replies trolls calling him ‘Nungua De Paul’

Following various matters arising in recent times from the camp of King Promise, he has in an interview addressed the Nungua De Paul tag.

In commenting on the new found nickname given him by netizens, King Promise revealed that he was shocked and laughed it off when he woke up one day to the tag of Nungua De Paul.

Nungua is a suburb of Accra where he was raised and De Paul is an Argentine Footballer who is known for being a stromng defender or protector of Messi on the field.

Hence, tweeps named King Promise as such due to his friendship with Global Afrobeat giant, Wizkid and the fact that he has been spotted among his entourage this December wherever he goes to the point of equally snubbing the WizKid live concert alongside WizKid himself to the annoyance of patrons and Ghanaians at large.

However in addressing the issue, he made it known that Wiz isn’t his only artiste friend that he has followed around but nevertheless, it won’t stop the fact that he has taking a liking to him and will in no way thwart their friendship.

