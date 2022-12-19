Criss Waddle takes over trends after calling out R2Bees & King Promise for no-show at his concert!

After publicising his AMG Connect concert and successfully hosting the event, Criss Waddle has called out King Promise & R2Bees for ignoring his show among other matters arising.

The rapper expressing his disappointment in Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling), members of R2bees, took to his Snapchat stories to question why they turned up for Gyakie’s show but boycotted his concert despite their assurance of coming to support him on December 17.

“So yesterday R2bees go Gyakie en show them no come amg connect concert,” Criss Waddle wrote on Snapchat.

Disappointed by their unexplained act, Waddle listed the number of times he has promoted the works of the Tema artistes and his dedication to promoting their music.

“For 20 years I have served, worshiped, promoted and stayed loyal to R2bees, from camp yard days, long before paedae reformed it to R2bees, the kinda pain and insults I’ve received for that 20 years. only jah knows,” a separate post read.

According to Waddle, the management of King Promise has continuously turned down his request for a collaboration.

Also, sound engineer, Killbeatz was not left out of the ‘name and shame’ rants made by Waddle on December 18.

“Now I understand why me and king promise our song never happen G @kilbeatz ghl dier you tomorrow way I go talk my matter.

“@ohene faruku u still Dey manage king promise?so u watch promise go perform for Gyakie en show under way u no fit tell am say bro make we pass Waddle and MediKal their show under for 5 minutes them too be family?”

