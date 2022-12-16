Nhyira Betty calls out GHAMRO for reducing her royalties from GHS 400 to GHS 153.27 after over 17 yrs!

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel minstrel, Nhyira Betty, has taken to her socials to lament the ‘peanuts’ that the Ghana Music Rights Organization sent her after her over 17 years in the industry.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation has paid Nhyira Betty a sum of GH153 as royalties due her. The Gospel Musician received the payment through a Mobile Money alert, which she took a screenshot of and shared online.

Sharing the screenshot, she said “after five albums with 2 hit songs ” yebedwire” Bema ena” Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) sent me Nhyira Betty Official Music Gj153 Ghana cedis“.

The singer who has been in the music industry for more than 17 years now added that “it was 400 the first time they started sharing but reduce to this Amount 153(hundred and fifty three Ghana cedes)“

“These songs of mine are played and performed every where. Pls check my tube channel for the songs talking about.If 17 years in gospel music industry I get this payment share what will the upcoming ones get,” she continued.

Further lamenting, the ‘yebedwire‘ singer has employed GHAMRO to do better as she called on stakeholder to intervene. “Recently went to south Africa last month and I heard how musicians enjoy financially,” she said.

“Some errors need to be corrected. Please share for me…pis media men we need vou to come in,” she concluded in the Facebook post below.

