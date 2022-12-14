Where to get your Afro Nation Ghana 2022 tickets

Ticket outlets for Afro Nation Ghana, Africa’s biggest urban music festival, to be hosted in Accra from December 29-30th have been announced.

Festival-goers are expected to visit these outlets to purchase their tickets for an entertainment-packed festival experience.

General Admission Day tickets can be purchased from any of the following places; Osu Shell, New World Grooming, Zen Garden, Batsonaa Total, MaxMart & Koala Supermarkets, Tema Community 11Shell, Airport Shell and all Telefonica Shops.

The VIP and Golden tickets can be purchased only online on the Afro Nation Ghana website at https://www.afronationghana.com/tickets.

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 will take place between 29th & 30th December in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.

A site of cultural significance where thousands will rediscover their historic connection with Ghana. Leading on from its debut in 2019, Afro Nation is returning home as the biggest and best Afrobeats celebration in the world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.