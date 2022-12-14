Stonebwoy to perform alongside Sean Paul, Julian Marley, others at FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar

Always ensuring he blazes the music trail, BHIM Nation president, Stonebwoy will be performing at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar as part of the ongoing World Cup tournament.

Stonebwoy is the only Ghanaian musician billed to take stage at the music festival on December 16 in Doha.

Celebrating this huge milestone in an Instagram post, he wrote: “From Ashaiman to the whole wide world! Representing live for ???????? @fifaworldcup.”

Stonebowy is joining the likes of Kizz Daniel, Patoranking and others who have already performed at the FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar.

Jamaican artistes Sean Paul and Julian Marley are also billed to perform as well as Patoranking and Kizz Daniel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be climaxed this weekend where the final game will be played on December 18.

Meanwhile Stonebwoy will be headlining his annual BHIM Nation Concert for the sixth time slated for December 23 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.

The goal of one of Ghana’s biggest music nights, which attracts fans from all over the world, is to connect the African-Caribbean roots through music, arts, and culture.

The musician will perform songs from across his discography, backed by a full band.

