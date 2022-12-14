Live Hub narrates how WizKid informed them of his no-show through text at 3:03 am; serve proof of meeting all WizKid’s demands

Live Hub, organizers of the Wizkid Live event at the Accra Sports Stadium, have come out to reveal how Wizkid called off his performance & how all necessary protocols were met contrary to popular opinion.

A representative from Live Hub Entertainment has disclosed how Wizkid surprisingly called off his Accra Sports Stadium show.

The Nigerian musician was booked to perform at the musical concert organised by the Live Hub Entertainment over the weekend, however, Wizkid did not show up despite fans trooping the Ohena Djan Sports Stadium in Accra.

WizKid later claimed that he shun the show because the organisers did not meet his requirements.

“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve,” he said in a press statement.

Speaking on the brouhaha emanating from the show, a member of Live Hub’s management disclosed that they expected Wizkid to show up until 3:00am.

“We knew he was going to show that was the agreed plan. We got to know last minute that he wasn’t going to show. 3:03 am. And I’m giving you that exact time that we got to know. So they (his team) were there. We got to know via text that he wasn’t going to be there. That was at 3:03 am,” he said on TV3.

In the video below, he added that “I was asked not to put out so much information. The least, the better. Some of these questions will be answered later on our socials. But as for now, what I want Ghanaians to know is that we are ready to refund the appropriate people. And we will look into this, we will investigate this and make sure that all gaps or things that were done will be rectified“.

Furthermore, in a post made across their socials, Live Hub – organizers of the flopped Wizkid Live event, have made a detailed explanation of how they made all the pre-requisite demands in order to secure the Afrobeats superstar from meeting financial demands, to security, health, accommodation and transport needs.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.