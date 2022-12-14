Gambo issues fun message to boys on new December jam ‘Girls Girls’

It’s that time of the year again and the ‘Drip’ hitmaker, Gambo is out with an apt club banger, Girls Girls, for fans to vibe to this festive season.

‘Girls Girls’ joins the award-winning rapper’s well-known collection of tunes thus far, rocking an upbeat placement produced by his label, BlackMob Studios. Stream or download ‘Girls Girls’ across all major digital platforms.

It’s a fun song that captures some entertaining flows from the 2022 VGMA ‘‘Unsung Artist of the Year’’, all of which are catchy thanks to his subject matter of choice.

The premise of Gambo’s new 2-minute song lies in its comic cover, one that sets the tone for what fans can expect. Upon play, the talented artist aptly gives his two cents on the financial pressure girls mount on their men during this time of the year: “Ghana girls go make you go mellow. Naija girls go make you go borrow”, he raps.

Gambo, however, is not moved by the above demands from either woman. He rather lends all this advice to his fellow Ghanaian and Nigerian men, playfully disclosing in the song: “Make I tell toli oh, as a man you for make money oh/You for grind and hustle for the doe, ‘cause this life no be play play oh”.

One of Ghana’s entertaining wordsmiths, Gambo has not only impressed this year with releases and stage performances but has featured some top artists as well, like Edem, Keche and Strongman on hit songs ‘Drip’, ‘Settle’ and ‘We Move’ respectively.

CONNECT WITH GAMBO:

Twitter: @gambo_ii

Instagram: Gambo

Facebook: GAMBO

