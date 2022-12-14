fbpx
Top Stories

A Paapa Versa Christmas: Paapa Versa releases an EP for the season

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
A Paapa Versa Christmas: Paapa Versa releases an EP for the season
Photo Credit: Paapa Versa

Singer, songwriter, and producer Paapa Versa has released a festive 4-track EP called “A Paapa Versa Christmas”.

The timely EP, produced by Paapa and mixed & mastered by Jayso, was created over 4 days in response to Paapa’s audience requesting this EP.

“I’ve always loved Christmas carols, but there aren’t enough versions that feel brewed in an urban African pot. So I just wanted to give back to my fans this year, and make music that really spoke to the season,” the artist says.

The release of this EP follows the release of “Old Wineskins” which received great reviews from music lovers worldwide, and builds anticipation for his upcoming album “Versa Villa”.

“A Paapa Versa Christmas” is available here – https://paapaversa.fanlink.to/christmasep

Website: https://www.paapaversa.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paapaversa
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/paapaversa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paapaversa
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/paapaversa
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@paapaversa

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Call You Mine by Paapa Versa

Video: Call You Mine by Paapa Versa

13th September 2022
Wuieve by Enam

EP: Wuieve by Enam

12th September 2022
Kwabena holds well-attended Saved By Grace EP listening

Kwabena Boateng holds well-attended ‘Saved By Grace EP’ listening

8th September 2022
Trenches Babies EP by Ground Up Chale

Audio: Trenches Babies EP by Ground Up Chale

6th September 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker