Quabena Maphia set to host ‘Music Spirit’ album launch at Toronto’s Manhyia Palace on December 17

Canada-based ace Ghanaian Highlife/Afrobeats sensation & One I Vision Records signee, Nana Kwabena Poku Afriyie, better known in showbiz as Quabena Maphia is set to host his Music Spirit album launch.

It comes off on the 17th of December at the Manhyia Palace in Toronto, 95 Eddystone Ave, North York, ON M3N 1H6 and would feature a plethora of fan favourites delivered with a live band performance.

Quabena Maphia has since become a household name in the industry collaborating with many of Ghana’s finest musicians like AJ Nelson, Kesse, Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, and Ruff N Smooth, to mention a few.

Born and bred in the Ashanti region of Ghana, the 2012 VGMA Highlife Song of the Year winner, currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

He has songs like ‘Any Why’ featuring Blacko Blaze, ‘Cee Body’ produced by PeeWee, ‘Kwamina’ produced by Laxio, ‘Me ko Yankee’ produced by Slimbo, ‘Edientia’ featuring Asem, ‘This is Highlife’ featuring OJ Blaq, ‘Sure banker’, ‘Money’ featuring Okra Dawidi, etc. to his credit.

And has featured on Obumpa’s ‘Ode Kyeme’, Asem’s ‘Adole’, AJ Nelson’s ‘Same Girl’, Kakape’s ‘Lotto’, and Richie’s mass collaboration including Tinny, Lazzy (VIP), Eazzy, Ayigbe Edem, Zigi, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Okyeame Kwame, Jael Wiafe and Efya titled, ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’.

