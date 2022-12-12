Wizkid Accra concert no-show: Shatta’s comment, WizKid, King Promise & organizer’s apology, celeb reactions

Social media has been buzzing for different reasons since the news of Wizkid’s boycott of his own show at the Accra Sports Stadium with comments from Shatta Wale, King Promise, among others.

Shatta Wale says no Ghanaian artiste can fill the Accra Sports Stadium with fans for a music show.

The Ghanaian dance hall act was sharing his mind on the brouhaha around Wizkid’s Accra Sports Stadium show. The Nigerian music was booked to perform at an event by Live Hub Entertainment, however, he did not show up.

The turn out of the event has got social media users talking. Some netizens have been criticising Wizkid and the event organizers for not being able to fill stadium.

Whilst the conversation is ongoing, a video of Shatta Wale speaking about artistes filling the stadium has surfaced. In the video he said “As someone with experience, I said that Ghana here, nobody has done that kind of show“.

“Unless it’s a political rally, if it’s not NPP or NDC or maybe Pastor Mensah Otabil or Pastor Chris, I am telling you people something, write it down, or Duncan Williams, or Bishop Agyin Asare, or maybe it’s Kotoko and Hearts, we have never had a show like that at the stadium where you can see that the place is filled up for one artiste,” he added.

Speaking about how music shows are done in the stadium, he explained that “every time we fill one side. Sometimes if you go to ask they tell you that the authorities don’t want it that way because they don’t want the theft to destroyed“.

In the video below, Shatta Wale added he therefore makes sure he enters agreement with the show promoters before accepting shows at the stadium.

Furthermore, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid has issued an apology to Ghanaian patrons who matched to see his supposed concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022, but bailed out on them.

Ghanaian fans of the international act took a piss at him for not showing up at the event after they waited for 12 hours just to watch him perform.

The singer who was supposed to perform last night had about 5,000 people waiting for him, but failed to show up. Lovers of Wizkid refused to exit the venue, as they had high hopes that the Grammy-award-winning singer and performer would eventually show up.

Disappointed fans have since taken to social media to vent their anger at how he disrespected them.

After several hours of tweets pouring in on social media from angry fans who were present at the event ground to witness Wizkid live in concert, the artist has finally popped up with a tweet on his social to render his apology to patrons who are disappointed in his failure to show up for his event.

He shared a post that read, “Love you Ghana 🇬🇭💙”

Meanwhile, organisers of the Wizkid Live concert have since given an apology and called out the artist for breaching the contract.

King Promise has apologized to his fans for failing to show up at a show (WizkidLiveAccra) he was billed to perform at over the weekend.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, the artiste said performing for his fans was his topmost priority and that he did not take their love and support for granted.

In what seemed like his reason for not showing up on the night, he said: “What I will never do is to compromise your safety no matter how much I’m paid for a show.

“I apologise for last night’s mishap. I PROMISE to make it up to you really soon,” the statement read in part.

A large portion of the show went ahead despite the no-show by King Promise and other artistes billed to perform but patrons who waited till the wee hours of Sunday morning were captured bitterly compalaining especially about Wizkid’s unexplained absence.

The show and the failure of especially the headline act, Nigerian afrobeat musician Wizkid, to attend drew lots of criticism on social media with the organizers stating that Wizkid had breached his contract.

The artiste issued a statement later apologizing for the no-show, explaining that some production and security issues prevented him from putting on the high quality show that his fans deserve.

