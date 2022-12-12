At’Son creates a fine blend of Ghanaian & Nigerian Afrobeats on latest jam; Abena

Currently signed to Raz Records, this is At’son’s first single he is releasing under the new label. “Abena” is an afrobeat fused with highlife record and the Nigerian heritage can be heard much on this record.

At’son, real name Gabriel Awinimi Azumah is an up coming Ghanaian/ Nigerian Afro-Fusion artist from the Upper East region, Ghana, born in Nigeria because his parents lived & worked there at the time of his birth.

However he went to basic & high school as well as college all here in Ghana, He first came into the music scene in 2016 after featuring on a record titled “In The Moment ” which received massive airplay in Africa and earned him his very first AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) nomination in Lagos Nigeria that same year.

He understands the current trend in the music industry and this record is just what you need to add to your playlist to enjoy with that special person of yours.

His previous singles “In The Moment” and “Fireman” have attained so much buzz and you are in for another banger with this one here.

twitter – @atsonaceflow

instagram – @atsonaceflow

Facebook page – At’son

YouTube – At’son

Tiktok – @atsonaceflow

