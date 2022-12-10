fbpx
Top Stories

Christmas Jama! Spark up the ‘Bronya’ feeling with Kwan Pa Band’s latest jam

Christmas Jama is available on the digital platforms for your enjoyment. 

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 12 hours ago
Christmas Jama! Spark up the 'Bronya' feeling with Kwan Pa Band's latest jam
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian indigenous band Kwan Pa is finally releasing their much anticipated song titled “Christmas Jama”, the perfect starter for the yuletide.

Christmas in Ghana, apart from being observed as part of an annual religious celebration, is also highly regarded as one of the periods that heighten social interaction. 

Amidst the family reunions, the religious activities among others, music is an integral part embedded in this whole celebration. 

It’s on this premise of music as a tool for socialisation that Kwan Pa has released this refreshing Christmas medley titled ‘Christmas Jama’ in the beautiful Ghanaian ‘Jama’ style (a fast-paced rhythmic music in the time signature 4 4).

Why Jama? Simple! Kwan Pa realised that there are no Jama songs for Christmas throughout our celebrations, meanwhile it’s a music style Ghanaians love, especially the youth. 

For this reason, Kwan Pa once again has decided to pump some indigenous freshness into our Christmas celebrations. The 8-minute long Christmas Jama medley has songs like ‘Christmas is here’, ‘Papa Bronya’, ‘Yɛnkɔ di Bronya’, ‘Bronya aduane’ among other popular Ghanaian Jama melodies. 

Christmas Jama is available on the digital platforms for your enjoyment. 

Keep enjoying beautiful music from Kwan Pa.

Follow Kwan Pa now on

Instagram: @kwanpagh

Facebook: @kwanpagh

Youtube: @kwanpagh

www.kwanpagh.com

Contacts: 0543223333 | 0243235435

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 12 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif is currently the voice of the youth in Africa & reminds me of myself, they need to get to him before I do - Akon

Black Sherif is currently the voice of the youth in Africa & reminds me of myself, they need to get to him before I do – Akon

3 days ago
Rocky Dawuni questions Ghanaian event organizers on why they fail to book him for gigs

Rocky Dawuni questions Ghanaian event organizers on why they fail to book him for gigs

3 days ago
Nautyca & Michy gives you the ultimate soundgasm with 3rd joint; Good Feeling

Nautyca & Michy gives you the ultimate soundgasm with 3rd joint; Good Feeling

4 days ago
There's nothing wrong as long as artiste isn't underage -Adina on sexual relationships between artistes & managers

There’s nothing wrong as long as artiste isn’t underage -Adina on sexual relationships between artistes & managers

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker