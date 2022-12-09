R2Bees arrive just in time with the official Christmas banger ‘Su Mo Mi’

Ghana’s longest serving and most vibrant music group R2Bees is back with a big bang for the Christmas holidays and they title this one; Su Mo Mi

Virtually a year after releasing their much acclaimed album Back 2 Basics which debuted at number one on Apple Music and several charts across the continent, the cousins are here with a new single.

Titled Su Mo Mi, the duo does what it does best on a groovy Amapiano influenced beat produced by renowned in house producer Killbeatz.

Su Mo Mi which translates to Love Me is a Ga word (language spoken by southern people of Ghana). It’s a love song that calls on the partner to give him some love if she really loves him.

Typical of Mugeez, the smooth voiced crooner makes it easy for music lovers as he delivers extraordinarily with a catchy sing along hook.

Omar Sterling on the other best represents himself as a singjay delivering excellently on the new single.

Su Mo Mi comes few months after the duo tapped new music star Gyakie for Need Your Love.

Su Mo Mi is a feel good song which should get party goers jiggy on the dance floor as it brings lovers closer to each other as well.

The song is currently available on all streaming platforms via https://ziikimedia.lnk.to/su-mo-mi-presave

