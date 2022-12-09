Essuman praises the Lord on ‘Afi’

Gospel artist Essuman, has released a song titled Afi that will get you praising the Lord when you listen to it for the very first time.

This song is an anniversary anthem that talks about forgiveness, togetherness, love, and also wishes good health, God’s grace and mercies.

A song dedicated to celebrating the victory of life and being thankful to God for the gift of loved ones, Essuman’s Afi would craftily make your Gospel music playlists.

Afi was produced by Nana Manuel of Hagios Studio.

Stream/Download here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/essuman-afi

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.