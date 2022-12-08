fbpx
Shatta Wale storms the streets with Medikal, Fella & curvy ladies for Shaxi Activation Float

Shatta Wale storms the streets with Medikal, Fella & curvy ladies for Shaxi Float
After launching his ride hailing business venture, Shaxi, Shatta Wale has embarked on a float with Medikal & Fella Makafui to create awareness and boost patronage.

Shatta Wale, Medikal and Fella Makafui went on a float to promote “Shaxi” after it’s one year of existence.

Months back, according to Shatta Wale, even though people have supported and loved his new venture, the marketing of the business has been very slow on the account he has not yielded the profit or the achievements he aimed at before launching the business.

Hence, he stormed the streets of Accra in the early hours of today, 8th December, in a bid to compel both riders and drivers to subscribe to Shaxi as their preferred ride hailing service over other competitors such as Uber, Yango & Bolt.

