Phaize captures the dilemma of owning an iPhone on new amapiano banger!

Ghanaian budding musician Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, popularly known as Phaize has yet again wowed his fans and all music lovers across the country with a banging new song title ‘iPhone’.

‘iPhone is a danceable tune officially released on Thursday, December 8th and targeted at the Christmas and beyond. It is an Amapiano song produced by hit making producer Apya and written and performed by Phaize.

This song talks about forgetting all worries and stress that life comes with and just get an iPhone to release some tension, in a funny way.

Phaize over the few years of doing music has won the hearts of many people through his lyrics and also as a brand. He recently kickstarted a High School tour dubbed ‘Phaize High School Tour’ where through his performances, he encourages the students to concentrate on their studies and also make time to unearth their God-given talents.

Phaize is billed to perform at the highly anticipated River Jamboree, a 2-days rave packed with lots of activities happening on December 29th and 30th.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.