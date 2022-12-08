KiDi storms India after going platinum with Touch It; set for a joint with their native artiste, Tulsi Kumar titled; Shut Up!

Following his Touch It monster hit single which went platinum in India, KiDi has stormed the most populated democratic South Asian country in the company of native artiste Tulsi Kumar.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Ms Kumar tweeted a picture of herself and KiDi gesturing silence with their index fingers on their lips.

She captioned the picture with the words: “From talks to actually making it happen [handshake, India and Ghana flag emojis]. Stoked to announce my first international collaboration with the sensational Ghanaian singer @KiDiMusic.”

From another tweet she sent out on , Wednesday, December 7, she has revealed the title of the collaboration as ‘Shut Up’.

“From yesterday’s teaser launch of #ShutUp. @TulsikumarTK x @KiDiMusic.”

Sharing a snippet of the official music video for ‘Shut Up’, Tulsi Kumar, alias TK, has projected the piece as “the ultimate party song to end 2022.”

No release date has been provided yet. TK only indicated it is “coming soon.”

The professional relationship between the two music stars reportedly began on Instagram and has culminated in KiDi visiting Tulsi’s South Asian country.

In June 2022, news broke that KiDi’s international smash hit ‘Touch It’ had been rated a platinum record in India.

According to the Indian Music Industry (IMI), any international hit single that sells over 120,000 copies earns a platinum plaque.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports that India is the 15th largest music market in the world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.