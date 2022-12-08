Alijoe releases new single titled ‘I Care’

Drovel Music Signee Godfred Boamah, popularly known Alijoe has finally released his great master piece dubbed “I Care”.

“I Care” is a real life tale of events in Alijeo’s life which according to him, he intentionally penned the lyrics of the song to express his experience of a heartbreak.

“After being denied the chance to fall in love with the woman I had followed for years, I made the decision to express my sentiments in this song“.

“While I have been explaining the type of love I feel for this lovely lady, she has been flirting with me. I just want to express my concern and hopes she gives me the opportunity to make her mine going forward” Alijoe details.

You should purchase a copy of this masterwork using the links below because perhaps Alijoe’s ordeal is another version of your narrative.

https://fanlink.to/Alijoe

Photo Credit: Alijoe

