fbpx
Top Stories

Alijoe releases new single titled ‘I Care’

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Alijoe releases new single titled ‘I Care’
Photo Credit: Alijoe

Drovel Music Signee Godfred Boamah, popularly known Alijoe has finally released his great master piece dubbed “I Care”.

“I Care” is a real life tale of events in Alijeo’s life which according to him, he intentionally penned the lyrics of the song to express his experience of a heartbreak.

After being denied the chance to fall in love with the woman I had followed for years, I made the decision to express my sentiments in this song“.

While I have been explaining the type of love I feel for this lovely lady, she has been flirting with me. I just want to express my concern and hopes she gives me the opportunity to make her mine going forward” Alijoe details.

You should purchase a copy of this masterwork using the links below because perhaps Alijoe’s ordeal is another version of your narrative.

https://fanlink.to/Alijoe

Photo Credit: Alijoe

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Eeeerrmmm?! - Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale's indirect request to marry her

Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

3 days ago
Samini now a certified legend after induction into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night!

Samini now a certified legend after induction into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night!

3 days ago
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

3 days ago
Dreams by Strongman

2022 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker