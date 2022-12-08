fbpx
Top Stories

A-list US rapper, The Game just confirmed a Jay Bahd collab via his IG story with a cover art of their “Make ‘Em Move” single

The Ghanaian Demon is making steady global moves!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
A-list US rapper, The Game just confirmed a Jay Bahd collab via his IG story with a cover art of their "Make 'Em Move" single
Photo Credit: /Google Images

As first broken by Ghanamusic.com, the news of Ghana’s Jay Bahd collaborating with heavyweight US rapper, The Game & Joe Young has now gained traction after official cover art of the joint got outdoored.

The American rapper has announced that he’s teamed up with Jay Bahd and Joe Young on a new song ‘Make Em Move’ produced by Legendary Keyz.

The Game made this disclosure in a post to his Instagram stories.

According to him, the brand-new song will be accessible soon on all streaming services.

the game

Fans of the Asakaa rapper have expressed excitement in response to the announcement as they look forward to the new collaboration.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Eeeerrmmm?! - Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale's indirect request to marry her

Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

3 days ago
Samini now a certified legend after induction into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night!

Samini now a certified legend after induction into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night!

3 days ago
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

3 days ago
Anadwo by Jay Bahd

Video: Anadwo by Jay Bahd

3 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker