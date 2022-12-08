A-list US rapper, The Game just confirmed a Jay Bahd collab via his IG story with a cover art of their “Make ‘Em Move” single

As first broken by Ghanamusic.com, the news of Ghana’s Jay Bahd collaborating with heavyweight US rapper, The Game & Joe Young has now gained traction after official cover art of the joint got outdoored.

The American rapper has announced that he’s teamed up with Jay Bahd and Joe Young on a new song ‘Make Em Move’ produced by Legendary Keyz.

The Game made this disclosure in a post to his Instagram stories.

According to him, the brand-new song will be accessible soon on all streaming services.

Fans of the Asakaa rapper have expressed excitement in response to the announcement as they look forward to the new collaboration.

