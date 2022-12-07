Rocky Dawuni questions Ghanaian event organizers on why they fail to book him for gigs

3-time Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni in a recent interview has questioned various event organizers on reasons why he isn’t frequently booked.

Even though he has had three Grammy nominations and has resided in Ghana for the past four years, the Ghanaian international reggae musician believes he still doesn’t understand why promoters don’t book him.

Rocky Dawuni stated to Nhyira FM in Kumasi that he believes the event organizers are unwilling to pay him because they lack the fund.

“It has nothing to do with money,” Rocky Dawuni said. “Someone asked the same question, and I told them I have no control over whether or not the event organizer will book me.”

He claims that because he has no influence over the event organizers’ actions, he can do nothing to encourage them to hire him to perform.

“I don’t have any power over that. But we should ask any event planner why Rocky Dawuni isn’t booked for events even though he’s been nominated for Grammys three times. “, he asked.

Rocky Dawuni is a three-time GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, producer and activist whose unique “Afro Roots” sound straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S.

Rocky is a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, a UN Foundation Ambassador for the Clean Cooking Alliance as well as a Global Ambassador the World Day of African and Afrodescendant Culture working on cultural diplomacy.

Through these and other designations he uses his music to shine a light on crucial issues facing humanity cross the globe with live concerts, speaking roles, panels, youth empowerment and much more. With 8 solo albums under his name, Rocky’s music is a refreshing and powerful message about global unity and a worldview of oneness.

