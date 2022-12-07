Fameye admits to visiting Nigel Gaisie for a hit song & to avert death; promises to return the favour after being called out!

‘Praise’ hitmaker, Fameye has addressed a post made about him by popular prophet, Nigel Gaisie of the the Prophetic Hill Chapel who has called him out for ignoring the latter after he prayed for him.

A few months ago, the Prophetic Hill Chapel called out Fameye for failing to get in touch with him despite his contribution to his successful music career through life saving prayers and prophetic words.

“I prayed for him to be big by the mercies of God, coming back to say thank you, Jesus, bless you prophet of God is even a problem. It’s your birthday, I pray for you in that you will give God his due and appropriate people who as it were, helped you on your way of becoming who you are now; Fameye…PNG.” Nigel Gaisie said in a Facebook.

In an interview on Culture Daily on 3 Music, Fameye has responded to Nigel Gaisie’s claim as he admitted that he visited the prophet’s church with the hope of a big break in his music career.

“I want to comment on Nigel’s case. Yes, I indeed visited his church and he prophesied to me about my death. I don’t want to give details but he said I was going to die and added that I was going to blow. I was visiting other churches because I wanted God to cause an elevation in my music career,” he said.

He continued that “after his death prophesies, my soul nearly left my body. I even broke up with all my girlfriends. I had about three women at the time. The prophet even gave me the date I was going to die. Recently I was in America when he tweeted that I have been ungrateful to him after his prophecy about me came to pass.“

The award-winning Ghanaian songwriter has promised that he will visit Nigel again to settle their difference as he emphasised the prophet’s role in his success story.

“I want to use this medium and inform you that I haven’t forgotten about you, I will come to see you at the right time. What you said has come to pass but I know that your prayers also averted the death you saw. There is no bad blood, God bless you,” Fameye added.

