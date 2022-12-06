Nautyca & Michy gives you the ultimate soundgasm with 3rd joint; Good Feeling

De Holy Empire’s Emperor, Nautyca has joined forces once again with Michy for yet another banger dubbed, ‘Good Feeling’.

Fast becoming a power couple on songs is none other than Nautyca and Michy as they have blessed the mic with hits such as ‘Ok’ and ‘Supuu’.

This would be their third record together and fans are getting uneasy and demanding an entire EP as they’ve gotten hooked to the addictive soundgasm they produce together.

Just as the title goes, it’s geared up to give the listener an instant boost of dopamine – the good feeling hormone, by the time you are knee-deep into the song.

Produced by SkyBeatz, the calypso-infused dancehall rhythm will get you upbeat and jamming in no time as Michy adds her flavor of a catchy Jamaican patois hook to Nautyca’s well-structured Twi verses.

They’re the tag team of the year and If this isn’t your Christmas banger, then we don’t know what is! Stream Good Feeling across all online platforms and get interactive with Nautyca across his socials here.

Stream on your preferred music platform here – https://streamlink.to/GOODFEELING

