Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Photo Credit: Horizon Records

Horizon Records, the powerhouse of Afrobeat in Ghana has signed talented artiste Amadu Abdul-Wahab who goes by the stage name Efemor to the label.

This was disclosed by the technical director of label, Mr. Abraham Affainie after the signing ceremony.

Efemor hit the local stage when he featured in the talent hunt programme dubbed MTN hitmaker in the year 2016. He was highly rated for his versatility and is expected to hit stardom in record time.

According to Mr. Affainie “Efemor brings on board a bundle of talents, and management believes his addition to the label is priceless“.

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor. Photo Credit: Horizon Records

He is a sensational artiste and by securing his signature, the label expects to further consolidate its position as the powerhouse of Afrobeat talents in Ghana.

Efemor joins Kweku Greene, of ‘Famous‘ fame who burst unto the Afrobeat/Afrofussion music scene in the year 2020, as the second artist on Horizon Records.

Efemor is set to release his maiden track titled ‘Don’t Let Go‘ featuring Jah Lead on December 9.

Follow his social media accounts:
Facebook: Efemor
Twitter: @efemor_gh
Instagram: @efemor_gh

