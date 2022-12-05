Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

Following a sporadic request to marry the voice behind MTN calls, Shatta Wale has received a reaction from Jessica Opare Saforo after she was tagged by netizens.

On Air Personality and YouTuber, Jessica Opare Saforo has responded to Shatta Wale’s desire to marry her.

The “On God” hitmaker, had in a tweet on Sunday, expressed interest in marrying the lady with the automated voice that he hears when he makes a phone call using MTN, a Ghanaian telecommunication network.

According to Shatta Wale, the voice is calming to him and he would like to marry the person behind it.

The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call ,how old is she ,I want to marry her …She can talk oooo🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 4, 2022

“The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call, how old is she? I want to marry her …She can talk oooo,” he tweeted.

Individuals who knew the identity of the person behind the voice to be Jessica Opare Saforo, drew her attention to Shatta Wale wanting to marry her by tagging her on the tweet made by Shatta Wale.

Her only response though was, “Errrrmmm….”.

