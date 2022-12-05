fbpx
Top Stories

Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

He has fallen for the female voice heard on MTN calls & that's Jessica's!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Eeeerrmmm?! - Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale's indirect request to marry her
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following a sporadic request to marry the voice behind MTN calls, Shatta Wale has received a reaction from Jessica Opare Saforo after she was tagged by netizens.

On Air Personality and YouTuber, Jessica Opare Saforo has responded to Shatta Wale’s desire to marry her.

The “On God” hitmaker, had in a tweet on Sunday, expressed interest in marrying the lady with the automated voice that he hears when he makes a phone call using MTN, a Ghanaian telecommunication network.

According to Shatta Wale, the voice is calming to him and he would like to marry the person behind it.

“The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call, how old is she? I want to marry her …She can talk oooo,” he tweeted. 

Individuals who knew the identity of the person behind the voice to be Jessica Opare Saforo, drew her attention to Shatta Wale wanting to marry her by tagging her on the tweet made by Shatta Wale.

Her only response though was, “Errrrmmm….”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Revise your views on Shatta, he's as understanding & humble as one can be

Hard guy on one knee! Shatta Wale apologizes to main sponsor of Hogbetsotso event for his no-show

5 days ago
OV thrills on DJ ABK GH's ‘Finest Tour’ The Whispers Tales edition

OV thrills on DJ ABK GH’s ‘Finest Tour’ The Whispers Tales edition

5 days ago
Piesie Esther entreats emerging Gospel acts not to chase after fame; set to host Adonko Next Level Waye Me Yie concert in Kumasi!

Piesie Esther entreats emerging Gospel acts not to chase after fame; set to host Adonko Next Level Waye Me Yie concert in Kumasi!

6 days ago
What hasn't he done & what can't he do? Watch Sarkodie effortlessly flow with a live orchestra on BBC radio 1Xtra’s “Afrobeat Concerto”!

What hasn’t he done & what can’t he do? Watch Sarkodie effortlessly flow with a live orchestra on BBC radio 1Xtra’s “Afrobeat Concerto”!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker