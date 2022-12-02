Kuami Eugene did not write ‘No Dulling’; ‘Something Must Happen’ is not a political song – Keche clears the air

In a latest interview, ace music duo, Keche has come out to clear the air on who actually wrote their smash hit single, No Dulling and detached themselves from any political affiliations due to their latest Something Must Happen single.

Popular music duo, Keche have revealed that despite the perception that Kuami Eugene is the brain behind their hit single, “No Dulling,” it is not the case.

According to them, nobody has ever written a song for the group since they came into the limelight more than a decade ago.

In an interview with ZionFelix, Keche Joshua clarified that the song was written by his partner, Keche Andrew.

“Andrew wrote it. Nobody has ever written a song for Keche. No Dulling is a Keche song. Kuami Eugene went and sat somewhere and said he wrote the song for us. Kuami Eugene is he a rapper?”

Explaining how the song and their collaboration came about, Keche Andrew said;

“We called for a collaboration. Joshua sent him the song and he advised that we use a different beat. When he sent the beat, I wrote my verse and wrote the chorus. He asked us to come to his studio and requested for the beat to be sent to him.

So we all went there…When we go there, he said the beat was crazy, so he has already done something on the beat. But I told him I had already written my chorus. We listened to his and listened to mine. We loved the two and we sat down to plan which chorus we should use and we finally agreed to use my verse and use his chorus.”

An angry Keche Joshua stated that he was furious about the fact that Kuami Eugene is going about giving interviews and claiming the song as his.

In 2020, Keche made their big come back with “No Dulling” which featured Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene.

The song was a big hit which led to perception that Kuami Eugene was the brain behind their big comeback.

Furthermore, the popular music duo, Keche has explained that they have been trying to prevent their newest single “Something must happen” to be tagged as a political song.

According to Keche Joshua, since the release of the song, he has resorted to deleting some comments on his social media pages because they are political.

Keche Joshua made this revelation while reacting to the hardships Ghanaian youth are currently facing in this political climate.

He states that the lyrics of their song resonates with some youth so much that they tend to use it for “political agenda.”

“I’ve been deleting comments on Facebook and Instagram. They’re trying to use our song for an Agenda. They keep tagging some political leaders but the song is not a political song and we don’t want it to be tagged as one,” he said in an interview with ZionFelix.

Explaining why he thinks “Something must happen” is resonating so much with the youth, he said;

“We come up with these kinds of songs because we move with the youth, we love them, we talk to them all the time.”

