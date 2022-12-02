Full list of winners for Central Music Awards 2022!

Heritage Event Promotions, the organizers of the annual Central Music Awards made history again last Saturday, November 26, 2022 as they held it’s 11th edition of the most prestigious regional award scheme in Ghana.

The 11th edition of the Central Music Awards took place at Glitz City Hotel in Cape Coast with a Classy Black Carpet hosted by Effua Nkoso.

The event begun with a magnificent Brass Music opening challenge between Adom Mysterious Band and Cape Vibes Band.

The main event night which had about 2000 attendees was hosted by MC Deefio with support from Effua Nkoso as Co-MC.

The big night had trilling and electrifying performances from the Smelling Good Geng, Kojo Vypa, Quarmy Zaggy, Mr. Fantastic, Yaw Black, Emogy, Loyce, AmWan, Goddy Wan, Bassaw, and other great live band performances from Emintzimadze Band and Cape Vibes Band.

Heritage Promotions saw to the presentation of 42 Awards to Musicians, Industry players and Stakeholders for their Hard work and immense contribution to the creative industry in the region.

“Fine Boy” hitmaker, Orkortor Perry was crowned the Artitse of the Year for the 2022 edition of the Central Music Awards.

Legendary Ambassadar Da Sada received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his unflinching support to the Industry and paving way for the current musicians in the region.

Other renowned personalities and stakeholders who were honored during the big night include Hon. Kingsley Kofi Karikari Bondzie, Deputy CEO for Coastal Development Authority, Nana Obokese Ampah, the Apagyahene of Asebu Traditional Area, Uncle Ato Trustworthy, Sammy Flex, Dr. Pounds and Nhyiraba Kojo.

From the glitz and glams on the Black Carpet to the electrifying performances on the Kanin stage, the event saw in attendance top Government officials, Traditional Rulers, Corporate Business personalities, Media Personalities, Industry players, Nominees and music Lovers.

Below are the full list of winners at the Central Music Awards 2022

HERITAGE OUTSTANDING CHIEF PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – Nana Obokese

HERITAGE OUTSTANDING MUSIC PERSONALITY – Nyhiraba Kojo

HERITAGE OUTSTANDING MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – Uncle Ato Trustworthy

HERITAGE OUTSTANDING MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – Dr Pounds

HERITAGE OUTSTANDING MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SammyFlex

HERITAGE OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY – Kingsley Kofi Karikari Bondzie

FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Ama Nova

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Blark Tana

EMERGING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Denzel White

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR – Maa Fausty – Nkwagye Nyankopong

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Adjoa Praiz

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR – 2 Feet

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR – How Far Bru – 2 Feet Ft. Taboo x Size Zero

RAGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR – Mr. Fantastik

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – Loyce

BEST SOND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR – King Odyssey

BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Liugee Beatz

MUSIC OF THE YEAR – Boabis – Soul Mate

DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR – Mr. Fantastik – Good Loven

GHANA POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR – Kofi Kinaata – Wo Pri

BEST PROMOTER – PRESENTER OF THE YEAR – DJ Track – Hope

BEST PROMOTER – DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Kobby – Hope FM

BEST PROMOTER – ONLINE OF THE YEAR – Nana Antobam Jnr

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR – Fine Boy – Orkortor Perry

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR – Only Yo – C Burn

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR – Erny – North Face Gucci

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR – Smelling Good Geng

BEST MANAGEMENT OF THE YEAR – Jams Aty Records

BEST PUB/NIGHT CLUB OF THE YEAR – Truth Pub

BEST MASQUERADE GROUP OF THE YEAR – Adzepa Masquerade

BRASS BAND OF THE YEAR – Adom Mysterious Band

LIVE BAND OF THE YEAR – Emintsimadze Band

BEST CAMPUS MC OF THE YEAR – MC Fareeda

BEST CAMPUS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Miss A Jay

BEST FANBASE OF THE YEAR – Cat Nation – Tallybo

BEST EP/ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Mr. Lova EP – Quarme Zaggy

SONG OF THE YEAR – Moe – Kojo Vypa

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR – JAY BABA

AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR – Joemexx Ft Dube Ari – Struggle

INTERNATIONAL ACT OF THE YEAR – New Vision 244

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Orkortor Perry

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Ambassadar Da Sada

