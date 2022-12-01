Western Gospel Music Awards 22: Shatty Charlotte wins Diaspora Artiste of the year

Recording Gospel Artist Shatty Charlotte has emerged as a winner of the 2022 Western Gospel Music Awards bagging the Best Gospel Artist in the diaspora.

The Best Gospel Artist in the diaspora awardee is a Ghanaian U.K based gospel singer, songwriter, professional teacher, and nurse with a strong passion for the kingdom of God and spreading the gospel of Christ through her notable music including ‘Wind of Praise’, ‘Truest God’, ‘It’s Never Late’, and ‘Aseda Afore3’ to impact lives and the world at large.

Her album “Power In Praise” gives meaning to the essence of praise and tells the story of her life and the reason not to give up in life.

The prestigious award ceremony held on November 27, 2022, as the second edition, themed “Gospel Is Jesus” with 21 competitive award categories and 7 honorary awards to celebrate all gospel artists in the Western Region and in the diaspora.

