King Promise dines with football legends, Drogba, Marcel Desailly, John Terry, in Qatar

Rolling with the top dogs always! Stream his Black Stars song here

King Promise dines with football legends, Drogba, Marcel Desailly, John Terry, in Qatar
Photo Credit: /Google Images

After his arrival in Qatar with Freedom Jacob Caesar ahead of Ghana’s match with Uruguay, King Promise has been spotted dining with football legends.

In a post the musician shared on his various social media handles, he was captured sharing a meal with three of Chelsea’s top players from back in the day, John Terry, Didier Drogba, and Marcel Desailly.

“Breakfast In Qatar with Chelsea GREATS! @didierdrogba @JohnTerry26 @marceldesailly,” he shared on Twitter along with love and star emojis.

The ‘Ginger’ artiste could not hide his excitement while he stood amid greatness donning a black graphic sleeveless shirt and amber pants.

After taking a group picture, King Promise took turns with the former Chelsea players to get singles with each one of them.

From the smiles on the artiste’s face, one needn’t ask if it was one of the best days of his life while the Black Stars prepare to play Uruguay in their next game tomorrow, December 2, 2022.

