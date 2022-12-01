Black Sherif rocks MOBO Awards with breathtaking performance in Wembley’s OVO Arena

Currently on a streak of epic performances in the UK, Black Sherif has performed at the 25th anniversary of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards which took place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, UK.

The MOBO Awards is an annual British music award presentation honouring achievement in ‘music of black origin’, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music

The event saw performances from iconic legends such as Nile Rodgers, Craig David to Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML among others came with its grandeur and black excellence.

The ‘Soja’ hitmaker opened up the set for what was a grand tribute to Music originating from Africa performing his top charting singles, Second Sermon Remix and Kwaku The Traveller.

Burna Boy won African Artist of the Year and Best International act 2022. Past winners of the MOBO Awards include Samini, Wizkid and Davido.

Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented Ghanaian rapper and entertainer have been the center of attraction whiles churning out back-to-back hit tunes as well as delivering top-notch verses on songs he features.

You would recall that, after dropping ‘Soja‘ on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Black Sherif hinted at serving the music community with his first ever studio album dubbed, ‘The Villain I Never Was‘.

Black Sherif’s maiden album has brought him a lot of success in a short time, as it has broken multiple streaming records and appealed greatly to the international community.

Black Sherif recently dropped his much-anticipated debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ to the delight of his fans.

