OV thrills on DJ ABK GH’s ‘Finest Tour’ The Whispers Tales edition

A month after releasing Shush, artist OV joined DJ ABK GH‘s ‘Finest Tour’ with a intimate performance during the tour’s ‘The Whispers Tales’ edition.

The finest, DJ ABK GH is thrilling fans and patrons with incredible disc jockeying skills as his ‘Finest Tour’ nears a crescendo.

OV put up a stellar rendition of songs from her catalogue that got the audience desiring for a non stop performance by the artist.

The tour is making five stops in five cities in Ghana to add a spark to nightlife.

DJ ABK GH, who is also the official DJ for Okyeame Kwame, ignited the party train in Accra at Kruna Tha Club on 18th November.

DJ ABK GH moved the party crew to Takoradi on 24th November after a great start in Accra.

The oil city didn’t disappoint as patrons gathered at Vienna City to enjoy spectacular mixes and selections from the finest DJ.

Singer Abochi performed some of his bangers to the excited crowd at Vienna City.

Cape Coast was lit and wild! The Whispers Tales edition witnessed no dull moment with DJ ABK GH supported by Abochi, OV, and MC NANAKING on 27th November.

The tour will make its next stop at The Cabin Lounge in Sunyani on December 9 before storming Basement Bar & Lounge in Kumasi on December 17.

An oral release from the depths of her heart poured into a song with an important social message, OV’s Shush is a song that has reignited her career.

Shush is the flame that refused to go down when the artist had a moment where she was down with personal conflicts.

Back from the self-inflicted doldrums that nearly swayed her away. Back from the clutches of being one of those talents who couldn’t make it.

