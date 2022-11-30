fbpx
Top Stories

Lyrical Joe’s lyrics studied at England’s Edge Hill University!

Hats off to a true lyricist!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Lyrical Joe's lyrics studied at England's Edge Hill University!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Owing to his dope lyricism and strong command over the English language in his raps, Lyrical Joe has topped trends on twitter after a line of his got analyzed by students at Edge Hill University in England.

The proud moment for the artiste came to light when he shared the image on his Instagram with a snippet of his lyrics projected on the board for students to study.

Scrolling through the artiste’s post, he took a screenshot of the lecturer who had tagged him in the post and was in charge of the course the students studied.

“They love it when I use words beautifully knitted together, so I got them this one from Ghana’s finest pen, @_Lyricaljoe.

“Make sure your favourite improves his pen game so that I can get some beautiful lyrics for my board. Can’t use LJ all the time,” the British lecturer shared with netizens.

Lyrical Joe joins the tall list of artistes like Kofi Kinaata, Okyeame Kwame, and others who have had their songs studied by students at the tertiary level.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Mr Drew’s much-awaited Seleey Concert 2022 to go down this weekend

Mr Drew’s much-awaited Seleey Concert 2022 to go down this weekend

5 days ago
The reason Edem has questioned Sarkodie over Nasty C!

The reason Edem has questioned Sarkodie over Nasty C!

6 days ago
The first & last time Dede Ayew captained the National Team, at the World Cup we won! - ‘Rejoice’ hitmaker, KobbySalm

The first & last time Dede Ayew captained the National Team, at the World Cup we won! – ‘Rejoice’ hitmaker, KobbySalm

6 days ago
Mona 4Reall finally addresses fans in a video after her release - Watch here!

Mona 4Reall finally addresses fans in a video after her release – Watch here!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker