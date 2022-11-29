Piesie Esther entreats emerging Gospel acts not to chase after fame; set to host Adonko Next Level Waye Me Yie concert in Kumasi!

Currently the most sought after Gospel music minstrel, Piesie Esther has advised upcoming artistes not to rush for stardom but work hard and wait for God’s time & is also set to host a Kumasi edition of her Waye Me Yie concert.

According her, it must first be the desire of any gospel artiste to win souls for Jesus Christ and from there God will surely open more doors for such persons

Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV Piesie Esther observed “Most of the upcoming gospel musicians are eager to be stars and have fame so they rush for the fame and stardom without waiting for God’s time.

“It is easy to call yourself a Gospel Musician but how to last in the industry is not easy because some of us have been through a lot of challenges to get to where we are now” Piesie Esther recounted.

“I started producing music without a producer and it wasn’t easy but I believed in God that he will surely pave a way one day”.

Piesie Esther continued “It is with the help of God that has held us over all these years. If the Lord has been grateful to me till now for the past 20 years. We started with a lot of people but they couldn’t get to where we have gotten to but that’s not their wish just that they couldn’t find anyone to help them so got stuck on the way,” she explained.

“So for me to be in the industry for 20 years, I thank God and I will say that Ebenezer this is how far the lord has brought me” she added.

Furthermore, with the biggest chart-topping Gospel song in the country, sensational Gospel music star Piesie Esther is set to lead Kumasi to the throne of worship this Christmas as she announces December 25, 2022, for the Kumasi Edition of the W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert.

Dubbed the Adonko Next Level W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert, the event which will take place at the Church of Pentecost auditorium at Bantama from 4 pm is a part of activities earmarked for the 20th-anniversary celebration of Piesie Esther Ministries.

Piesie Esther will be joined by ministers including Stella Aba Steal, Joyce Blessing, Minister OJ, Oware Junior, ASP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Francis Asumadu, Kofi Peprah, and many others.

Speaking during the launch of the Adonko Next Level W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert on Angel 96.1FM in Kumasi, Piesie Esther expressed her delight at bringing the celebrations to Kumasi and promised a fulfilling experience.

She also explained the inspiration behind the song.

