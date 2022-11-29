fbpx
Medikal & Fella dispel breakup rumors after being spotted together in Shatta Wale’s mansion

Were they just playing mind games with us?

Medikal & Fella dispel breakup rumors after being spotted together in Shatta Wale's mansion
Following widespread rumors of their breakup, renowned rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui have disproved the notion after being spotted stepping out together.

Posts from both parties fan to flame speculations of a breakup and after a long silence, the couple finally made a public appearance together to confirm that their ship hasn’t sunk; their love has grown stronger.

On the occasion of singer Elsie Duncan-Williams’ birthday party which was organized in one of Shatta Wale’s mansions in Accra, the celebrity couple graced the occasion and were spotted in each other’s embrace.

Bloggers captured Fella and Medikal’s public display of affection and little kissing that flowed every time their eyes met.

The Frimpongs tied the knot two years ago and have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.

