fbpx
Top Stories

Edem set to host Edemfest in 2023 as a ticketed event!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 mins ago
Edem set to host Edemfest in 2023 as a ticketed event!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Denning Edem Hotor, fka Ayigbe Edem & now called, Edem has announced the return of his annual flagship concert dubbed “Edemfest” (Edem Festival) which will be ticketed in 2023.

The annual event came to a halt in 2019, due to the COVID 19 pandemic and its subsequent effects. A news statement copied to GNA Entertainment explained that the event would be a fully-fledged multiple day festival, filled with more activities. It said it would be a paid event, as compared to the previous ones.

“Paying for events is the future of the events ecosystem which is why Edemfest would encourage all fans to pay something to secure the future of such an event for the region,” it said.

The statement said Ayigbe Edem is excited the event would be an avenue for the people in the community to raise revenue.

“I appreciate the overwhelming love and support by my fans and my region. “Ever since our break in 2019, I have been bombarded with messages to bring it back, and to show my love for my fans as well as my region, Edemfest is back, and it is going to be bigger than it was. “I ask fans and the region to continually support the festival by paying to attend in their numbers, I miss Edemfest and I can’t wait for it in 2023,” it said.

It said, preparations and planning have already begun ahead of the festival to be held in the beautiful coastal town of Keta, filled with its nice sandy beaches and rich history.

It also said the just ended Hogbetsotso festival in the region is a demonstration of how the region is opened to receive the world and share its rich culture.

“The date and exact venue would be officially communicated in 2023, but ahead of the main festival, Edem and his team would embark on a series of activities, that would lead to one of the finest festivals to be held in Ghana and beyond,” it said.

However, previous Edem Fest editions featured popular musicians such as Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Obrafour, and many others.

Edem is noted for fusing his local dialect ‘Ewe’ in his songs, he spearheaded the use of Ewe language in mainstreaming his music which gained popularity globally.

In the year 2006, Edem released his first hit single titled “Witine Woshi”, which translates as “we came and they ran”, the song has over 100 million streams across all musical platforms and currently a hit song.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ati by Edem

Audio: Ati by Edem

17th January 2022
R2bees & Friends Concert with Black Sherif, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Efya, Keche, & more

R2bees & Friends Concert with Black Sherif, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Efya, Keche, & more

5th January 2022
Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

12th December 2021
Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5th December 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker