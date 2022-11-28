Empress Gifty consoles embattled husband, Hopeson Adorye after National Security job dismissal!

Ace Gospel minstrel,, Empress Gifty, has come out to throw her weight behind her embattled husband Mr. Hopeson Adorye, after his dismissal from his National Security job.

Earlier, Mr. Adorye announced during a discussion on Oman FM that he had been fired from his job mainly because of his staunch support for an NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. As we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do the same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater to us, we will never die,” Mr. Adorye earlier stated.

Reacting to the news which has since spread like wildfire, Empress Gifty has taken to social media to cheer up her dear husband, while assuring fans that they will be alright.

The ‘3y3 woa’ hitmaker shared some lovey-dovey moments with Mr. Adorye with the caption;

“Nyame nti y3b3 didi,” which translates to “God will provide our daily bread.”

It can be recalled that the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has been severally spotted at series of concerts spearheaded by Empress Gifty.

Perhaps a reward to their loyalty, Mr. Kyerematen is usually seen on stage offering his support to the singer, or captured at the front row of most of her events.

