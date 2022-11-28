E. Boafo cheers on the national team to victory on new single; We Are Great Ghana Black Stars

Burgeoning crooner, Emmanuel Boafo widely known in showbiz as E Boafo has inserted a thumping new tune dubbed We Are Great Ghana Black Stars in a bid to cheer on the National team at the ongoing Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The passion of the nation, Ghana Black Stars has so far proven their patriotism and focus to either win or leave and indelible mark at the ongoing world cup as witnessed in their match with Portugal.

Hence, E Boafo has put together this high morale tune to stir up hearts and rally support for the team. In his own words, he states, “Prior to the world cup, I had this nudge that we’ll do really well and it pushed me to enter the studio and cook up something to aid our victory”.

We Are Great Ghana Black Stars has since it’s release gained massive airplay and rotation in the media space and also amongst football fanatics and on the streets especially on days the Black Stars are on show.

Stream the banging new single on Audiomack

