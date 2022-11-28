Ay eL releases official video for ‘Pass Your Ball’ featuring Larruso

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Ay eL outdoors official visuals for “Pass Your Ball” featuring ‘Midnight” hit maker Larruso.

The video was directed by Director Cray and the sound by Gigz Beatz. “Pass Your Ball” as the name goes is a love masterpiece for all ages and Ay eL always deliver whenever she comes through.

“Pass Your Ball” has earned over 120k streams on Boomplay and doing very well on other platforms as well.

Born Mercy Tanowaa Nyampong known professionally in showbiz as Ay el (Adwoa Laylow), is a recording and performing Ghanaian singer, a musician recognized by her debut single “Yawa”, with Afrobeats as her major genre.

Ay eL holds a unique sound that defines her only. She is a product of Tema Secondary School where she studied General Science.

For almost half a year in the music scene, she is currently on her second release and we can’t wait to see her performing very well from this release onwards.

Stream Pass Your Ball via https://fanlink.to/PassYourBall

Connect with Ay eL

Instagram : https://instagram.com/ayel_musik

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ayelmusik

Twitter : https://twitter.com/ayel_musik

Tiktok : https://tiktok.com/ayelmusik

