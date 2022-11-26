Out Soon! Lordina The Soprano highlights God’s faithfulness on ƆnyƆnko Nokwafo

Singer Lordina The Soprano is beaming with excitement after she announced the release of her debut single ƆnyƆnko Nokwafo.

ƆnyƆnko Nokwafo (A Faithful Friend) is a popular Christian song rearranged by the renowned US based Ghanaian Composer Ohene Adu Nti.

This reassuring song, featuring Pastor Nii Okai, recounts God’s faithfulness in His dealings with us and how He is a friend who sticks with us through it all.

Lordina’s remarkable encounter through this song in 2018 left with her a lasting experience leading to the recording of this Christ-centered piece in 2022.

Her vocal dexterity and that of the legendary Pastor Nii Okai bring to life the soulful expression of this great song and gives it a classic contemporary gospel feel.

This song was produced by KODA.

ƆnyƆnko Nokwafo will be available on 1st December, 2022 across all digital platforms, followed by the release of the Official Video on 29th December 2022 on her YouTube channel (Lordina The Soprano).

It is singer’s utmost fervent prayer that this song rekindles the fire of faith in the lives of all who listen to it.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.