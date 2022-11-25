fbpx
YouTube CEO sends best wishes to Gyakie

YouTube CEO sends best wishes to Gyakie
Photo Credit: Gyakie

A Gyakie-shared a post celebrating 100 million total views on YouTube and a major billboard placement in New York City for Black Voices has gained the attention of the CEO of YouTube.

Susan Diane Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, quoted Gyakie’s tweet with a congratulatory message for her feat after the singer’s post went live.

The Black Voices Fund is a YouTube initiative meant to empower hundreds of creators and music artists from all around the world. The purpose is to celebrate Black joy and elevate authentic stories on YouTube.

Gyakie is the only female Ghanaian artist and joins Juls, Asake and many more as part of the BVF class of 2023.

She was also named Pandora’s Next and is currently preparing towards her headline show: “Party Live with Gyakie” happening this December

