Tubhani Duncan & SheiSheiker join forces for latest jam; Pempenaa

Ghanaian talented producer & composer Tubhani Duncan teams up with Blind Musician Sheisheiker to serve us this new song which is titled “Pempenaa”.

Tubhani Duncan who is the founder and 1/2 of the music production duo TubhaniMuzik hosted the ‘Dreams TikTok Challenge’ which was won by Sheisheiker.

This beautiful piece is the final outcome of the challenge. Pempenaa was produced by TubhaniMuzik and talented young Ghanaian producer, KlasickBeatz.

Being at the stage where most songs sound almost similar, this song is actually a breath of fresh air.

