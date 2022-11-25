Tony Amani & Sarah Tobi combine their lush vocals on new single ‘Melody’

Tony Amani‘s new Melody single with Sarah Tobi is right on schedule, as promised, yielding a five-star performance that will steal your heart in an instant.

As with previous releases, the polish in Tony Amani‘s vocals remains impeccable, especially for his latest: ‘Melody’. Recorded with fellow US-based artist – Nigerian singer, Sarah Tobi – the two make a pitch-perfect pair.

They effortlessly triumph, fueled by an infatuation that runs a few seconds short of four minutes. Stream or download ‘Melody’ across all major digital platforms.

Putting ‘Melody’ into perspective for us, the reigning “US Based Male Vocalist of the Year” courtesy of the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA explained: “Normally, in music, the melody is a part of a song that everyone remembers and rarely forgets and I realized this idea could be applied to love and relationships.

So, while writing the song, I wanted to emphasize this… and the takeaway is for listeners to at least remember Sarah’s opener for the hook: You’re my melody/Baby you’re the one for me”.

The good news is ‘Melody’ lives up to the hype that followed its announcement a few days ago, arriving as a memorable, five-star performance that will steal the hearts of listeners in an instant, thanks to the vocal quality of the artists involved.

‘Melody’ is also one of the last songs to have been blessed by the magic keys of late Nigerian producer, Dokta Frabz.

Instagram: tonyamani10 Twitter: @Tony_Amani Facebook: Tony Amani

