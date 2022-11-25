Strongman takes us back to where it all began on new ‘Buokrom Boy’ EP starring Medikal, Efya, Sista Afia & Mr Drew!

Ghanaian A-list rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent, better known globally as Strongman has satisfied hungry fans with his latest EP dubbed, Buokrom Boy.

The prolific rap sensation has under the auspices of his Strong Empire Label, sorted fans out with his highly anticipated 7-track EP.

Finally fans get to feed on multiple commercial square meals ranging from the already released ‘Sing Your Name’ jam ft Mr Drew, King You Wanna Be ft. Efya, Yente ft. Medikal, Dreams and Sika ne Odo ft Sista Afia.

Other tracks on the EP include Goated & Ekwan! It’s a holistic masterpiece with something for everyone, from the Afrobeats lovers jam right down to the indigenous bass lines and slashing high hats of a dope hip hop tune.

The Buokrom Boy EP, translated to mean ‘Stonecity’, is named after a famed neighborhood in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region where Strongman hails from.

He takes listeners right back to his roots where it all began and gives a taste of what indigenous music sounds like from his hometown, with the fusion of the Adowa rhythm and his dope bars.

He’s got soemthing for everyone kind courtesy producers such as Fimfim, Atown TSB, TubhaniMuzik, Mix Masta Garzy and JoeKoleBeat who worked magic on this project.

Whatever your expectations of a Strongman EP is, this exceeds it by a mile! Stream here and get interactive with the rap god across his socials here.

