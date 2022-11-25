fbpx
Top Stories

How your favourite artistes reacted to the Ghana vs Portugal match!

They are definitely passionate and patriotic!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
How your favourite artistes reacted to the Ghana vs Portugal match!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following the impressive sportsmanship displayed by the Ghana Black Stars during their game with Portugal at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup, we present to you reactions from your favourite artistes during and after the match.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup game between the Black Stars and their Portuguese counterparts engendered both cheers and sorrowful moments while it lasted.

Scores of Ghanaians, particularly celebrities, couldn’t hide their emotions as moments of excitement and disappointment, all alike, were captured at crucial moments of the game.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #qatar2022 #ghanablackstars

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Not too long after supporters were disappointed that the referee did not check Mohammed Salisu’s challenge that yielded Ronaldo’s penalty which the latter converted, the Black Stars paired with an equalizer.

The goal attracted excitement from Ghanaian celebrities who were watching from their homes, pubs, and so on.

However, hearts were racing and disappointments were boldly written on the faces of these celebrities when the Portuguese scored their second and third goals which resulted in a 3:2 win for them.

All through the game, these individuals showed massive support for the Black Stars team and it was evident in their various reactions compiled in a viral video.

Meanwhile, some fans believe Ghana was a victim of poor officiating following what they say was a questionable penalty handed to Portugal in the game.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

JR Music partners Goil for an epic blend of Music & Football at Qatar 2022 World Cup viewing centres

JR Music partners Goil for an epic blend of Music & Football at Qatar 2022 World Cup viewing centres

3 days ago
MOG, Akesse, Efe, Celestine, Perez, Niella, Becky Bonney, others set for Todah Concert this Friday!

MOG, Akesse, Celestine, Perez, Niella, Becky Bonney, others set for Todah Concert this Friday!

4 days ago
Shatta Wale & Elsie Duncan Williams steal show with plot twist performance at; Rhythms On Da Runway

Shatta Wale & Elsie Duncan Williams steal show with plot twist performance at; Rhythms On Da Runway

4 days ago
King Promise, Efya, R2Bees, Darkovibes, KelvynBoy, Eugy, Gyakie, & more billed for Wizkid's Accra concert

King Promise, Efya, R2Bees, Darkovibes, Kelvyn Boy, Eugy, Gyakie, & more billed for Wizkid’s Accra concert

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker