The first & last time Dede Ayew captained the National Team, at the World Cup we won! – ‘Rejoice’ hitmaker, KobbySalm

Following the ongoing World Cup matches in Qatar whee the Ghana Black Stars are a part of, Urban Gospel artist KobbySalm, has passed comments on Dede Ayew.

Having recently released a soothing Afro-Amapiano tune titled Rejoice, KobbySalm has revealed in an interview on Metro TV, some interesting facts about the National Team, the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Urban Gospel sensation didn’t hide his candid insights and analysis on how he feels the national team’s third appearance in the World Cup would look like in Qatar.

In an interview on Metro TV’s Entertainment Review Show, he stated, “The first and last time Dede Ayew captained the National Team, he won the World Cup for the nation in 2009”.

Dede Ayew wears the captain’s armband for this year’s World Cup tournament in Qatar. Will this year’s contest have history repeat itself? You be the judge.

On the flip side, many Ghanaians are in a state of skepticism due to the current state of the National team, and this statement holds in itself a beckon of hope for Ghanaians in this year’s World Cup tournament.

