fbpx
Top Stories

This Is What I Mean! Ghana’s Black Sherif, Amaarae, Juls featured on Stormzy’s new album

He's staying true to his African & Ghanaian roots on the upcoming album.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
This Is What I Mean! Ghana's Black Sherif, Amaarae, Juls featured on Stormzy's new album
Photo Credit: /Google Images

UK-based Ghanaian rap icon, Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., aka Stormzy, has in a sitcom-like nature announced features and production credits on his upcoming album “This is what I Mean.”

The award-winning British rapper Stormzy is staying true to his African roots on the upcoming album.

In anticipation of the project, the rapper revealed the “cast” for the album, which will be released on n Friday, November 25, 2022, and it’s worth noting that it includes a sizable number of African acts.

Ghana’s Black Sherif, Amaarae, and Juls join the list as well as Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Teni, P2J, Oxlade, Tempoe and Ms. Banks.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #blacksheriff #stormzy

♬ Asian taste trap(971188) – stst-Bonz

Other talented acts like Goerge Moore, Knox Brown, Ayanna, Dion Wardle, Scribz Riley, KZ, Owen Gutts, India Arie were also featured on the album.

Stormzy‘s upcoming album, This Is What I Mean, will be the UK rap star’s third studio album and is set to release later this month.

In October, the UK rapper dropped his first track off his forthcoming album, “Mel Made Me Do It,” featuring a cameo from Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese professional football manager, and some narration from actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel.

It’s no surprise Stormzy kept that same energy for his next song, the official lead single for the project, “Hide & Seek,” featuring Top Boy actress Saffron Hocking. Stormzy recently revealed that his latest upcoming project, which will include 12 tracks, was created with “freedom” and fun in mind.

“This Is What I Mean” is the follow-up to Stormzy’s acclaimed 2019 album “Heavy Is The Head.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

AY Poyoo questions Titus Glover following Wizkid & Bawumia juxtaposing comment

AY Poyoo questions Titus Glover following Wizkid & Bawumia juxtaposing comment

5 days ago
Mona4Reall speaks after news of her arrest went viral!

Mona4Reall speaks after news of her arrest went viral?

5 days ago
Demanding money before sex with your husband makes you a prostitute - Diana Hamilton

Demanding money before sex with your husband makes you a prostitute – Diana Hamilton

6 days ago
Ghana's GuiltyBeatz secures 2 Grammy nominations for production works on Beyoncé's Renaissance album

Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz secures 2 Grammy nominations for production works on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker